Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] gain 15.93% so far this year. What now?

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.44 during the day while it closed the day at $3.42. The company report on March 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Santander Bank Raises Its Prime Rate to 8.0%.

Santander Bank, N.A. announced today it has raised its prime rate from 7.75% to 8.0%, effective March 22, 2023.

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country’s largest retail and commercial banks with $99 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, the Bank’s nearly 9,000 employees and more than 2 million customers are principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) – one of the most respected banking groups in the world with 160 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. It is overseen by Santander Holdings USA, Inc., Banco Santander’s intermediate holding company in the U.S. For more information on Santander Bank, please visit www.santanderbank.com.

Banco Santander S.A. stock has also loss -0.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SAN stock has declined by -7.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.06% and gained 15.93% year-on date.

The market cap for SAN stock reached $57.10 billion, with 16.27 billion shares outstanding and 16.27 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, SAN reached a trading volume of 3165485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $3.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.39.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, SAN shares dropped by -12.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.44 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 3.39 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $1,235 million, or 1.90% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 149,246,951, which is approximately 2.858% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 22,808,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.01 million in SAN stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $72.17 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly 2.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

181 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 38,016,948 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 10,326,068 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 312,700,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,043,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,323,689 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,407,225 shares during the same period.