Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] moved up 5.77: Why It’s Important

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] gained 5.77% or 0.03 points to close at $0.60 with a heavy trading volume of 3194338 shares. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Aurora Expands Medical Cannabis Portfolio in Germany: New flower varieties for patients with high THC needs.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, and a leading manufacturer and supplier of dried flower for medical patients worldwide, today announced the expansion of its portfolio in Germany with the launch of two new cannabis flower products for patients. Pedanios 27/1 FRG CA and Pedanios 29/1 SRD CA are dried cannabis flower with high tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content. With these new therapeutic options now available, the Company will better meet the individual medical needs of its patients.

It opened the trading session at $0.585, the shares rose to $0.6089 and dropped to $0.5632, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACB points out that the company has recorded -59.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, ACB reached to a volume of 3194338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for ACB stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.98 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6558, while it was recorded at 0.5815 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0689 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.59 and a Gross Margin at -65.98. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -776.02.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -20.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -127.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.72. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,283,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

There are presently around $24 million, or 17.37% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 8,345,615, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 5,808,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 million in ACB stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $3.46 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly -42.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 13,964,591 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 19,698,806 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 6,385,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,049,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,081,299 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,065,457 shares during the same period.