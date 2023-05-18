AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] Stock trading around $74.70 per share: What’s Next?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] plunged by -$0.58 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $75.35 during the day while it closed the day at $74.70. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM that TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) plus chemotherapy demonstrated strong improvement in progression-free survival for patients with EGFR-mutated advanced lung cancer in FLAURA2 Phase III trial.

Results support potential for a new treatment option that builds on the benefit of first-line standard of care TAGRISSO monotherapy.

Positive high-level results from the FLAURA2 Phase III trial showed AstraZeneca’s TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to TAGRISSO alone for patients with locally advanced (Stage IIIB-IIIC) or metastatic (Stage IV) epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

AstraZeneca PLC stock has also loss -0.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AZN stock has inclined by 7.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.88% and gained 10.18% year-on date.

The market cap for AZN stock reached $233.20 billion, with 3.10 billion shares outstanding and 2.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 3569283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $79.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 56.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AZN stock trade performance evaluation

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, AZN shares dropped by -0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.55 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.34, while it was recorded at 74.89 for the last single week of trading, and 65.77 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.41 and a Gross Margin at +63.36. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.41.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 7.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.93. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $31,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 13.10%.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,866 million, or 17.90% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 58,817,969, which is approximately -14.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 52,654,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.93 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $3.39 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly 0.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 492 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 44,816,919 shares. Additionally, 446 investors decreased positions by around 50,209,979 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 411,882,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 506,908,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,663,498 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 6,578,719 shares during the same period.