Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] moved up 8.33: Why It’s Important

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ARCO] closed the trading session at $9.10 on 05/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.73, while the highest price level was $9.20. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Arcos Dorados Reports Strong First Quarter Financial Results.

Systemwide comparable sales¹ grew 37.6% year-over-year, supported by higher guest volume across all divisions.

Total revenue totaled $990.8 million in the first quarter, rising 25.3% year-over-year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.85 percent and weekly performance of 5.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 776.31K shares, ARCO reached to a volume of 3058466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCO shares is $10.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.80 to $10, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ARCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARCO in the course of the last twelve months was 19.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ARCO stock trade performance evaluation

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, ARCO shares gained by 11.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.31 for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.88, while it was recorded at 8.59 for the last single week of trading, and 7.78 for the last 200 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.30 and a Gross Margin at +13.60. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.88.

Return on Total Capital for ARCO is now 14.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 491.31. Additionally, ARCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 456.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. go to 42.56%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $674 million, or 42.50% of ARCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCO stocks are: NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 15,705,149, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 13,193,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.06 million in ARCO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $44.85 million in ARCO stock with ownership of nearly 4.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ARCO] by around 4,319,342 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 9,095,103 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 60,602,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,016,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,132,213 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,052,542 shares during the same period.