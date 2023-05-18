Arconic Corporation [ARNC] moved down -0.07: Why It’s Important

Arconic Corporation [NYSE: ARNC] closed the trading session at $28.85 on 05/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.84, while the highest price level was $28.97. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 6:46 AM that Arconic Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights.

Sales of $1.9 billion, down 12% year over year, up 6% organically, up 6% from prior quarter on a comparable basis excluding Russian Operations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.34 percent and weekly performance of -0.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, ARNC reached to a volume of 3817165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arconic Corporation [ARNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARNC shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARNC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Arconic Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $23 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Arconic Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $22, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on ARNC stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ARNC shares from 35 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arconic Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARNC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ARNC stock trade performance evaluation

Arconic Corporation [ARNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, ARNC shares gained by 11.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.76 for Arconic Corporation [ARNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.34, while it was recorded at 28.90 for the last single week of trading, and 23.69 for the last 200 days.

Arconic Corporation [ARNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arconic Corporation [ARNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.37 and a Gross Margin at +7.55. Arconic Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.04.

Return on Total Capital for ARNC is now 12.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arconic Corporation [ARNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.31. Additionally, ARNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arconic Corporation [ARNC] managed to generate an average of -$15,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Arconic Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arconic Corporation [ARNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arconic Corporation go to 12.66%.

Arconic Corporation [ARNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,712 million, or 97.50% of ARNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,538,499, which is approximately -1.823% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,855,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $342.26 million in ARNC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $196.58 million in ARNC stock with ownership of nearly -4.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arconic Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Arconic Corporation [NYSE:ARNC] by around 12,567,665 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 11,617,160 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 69,736,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,921,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARNC stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,797,422 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,991,852 shares during the same period.