AppLovin Corporation [APP] moved up 6.56: Why It’s Important

AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ: APP] traded at a high on 05/17/23, posting a 6.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.38. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that AppLovin Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin”), a leading marketing platform, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and posted a Shareholder Letter at investors.applovin.com.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5481471 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AppLovin Corporation stands at 6.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.65%.

The market cap for APP stock reached $9.26 billion, with 373.16 million shares outstanding and 187.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, APP reached a trading volume of 5481471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AppLovin Corporation [APP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $23.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for AppLovin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $59 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2023, representing the official price target for AppLovin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Sell rating on APP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppLovin Corporation is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28.

How has APP stock performed recently?

AppLovin Corporation [APP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.89. With this latest performance, APP shares gained by 46.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.87 for AppLovin Corporation [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.12, while it was recorded at 22.68 for the last single week of trading, and 17.35 for the last 200 days.

AppLovin Corporation [APP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppLovin Corporation [APP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.64 and a Gross Margin at +56.31. AppLovin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.37.

Return on Total Capital for APP is now 3.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AppLovin Corporation [APP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.92. Additionally, APP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AppLovin Corporation [APP] managed to generate an average of -$112,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.AppLovin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for AppLovin Corporation [APP]

There are presently around $4,095 million, or 49.30% of APP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 60,735,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,855,461 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $362.18 million in APP stocks shares; and SVB WEALTH LLC, currently with $336.46 million in APP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AppLovin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ:APP] by around 29,562,116 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 20,765,080 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 117,643,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,970,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APP stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,232,179 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 9,780,662 shares during the same period.