Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] Revenue clocked in at $1.10 billion, down -9.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $19.10 during the day while it closed the day at $18.98. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter 2023 Results.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock has also gained 0.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NLY stock has declined by -12.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.32% and lost -9.96% year-on date.

The market cap for NLY stock reached $9.46 billion, with 489.69 million shares outstanding and 466.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, NLY reached a trading volume of 3714937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $21.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $19, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on NLY stock. On June 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NLY shares from 6.25 to 6.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60.

NLY stock trade performance evaluation

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.66 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.01, while it was recorded at 18.82 for the last single week of trading, and 21.20 for the last 200 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +75.23 and a Gross Margin at +99.51. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.57.

Return on Total Capital for NLY is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 606.18. Additionally, NLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] managed to generate an average of $10,716,304 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -4.98%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,897 million, or 55.40% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,913,095, which is approximately 1.061% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,340,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $898.52 million in NLY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $304.41 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly 3.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 30,124,941 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 15,116,008 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 212,792,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,033,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,950,210 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 4,637,280 shares during the same period.