Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] Stock trading around $58.76 per share: What’s Next?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [NYSE: BUD] closed the trading session at $58.76 on 05/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.655, while the highest price level was $59.17. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 1:04 AM that AB InBev Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Consistent execution of our strategy drives double-digit top and bottom-line growth.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.13 percent and weekly performance of -4.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, BUD reached to a volume of 3003077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BUD shares is $68.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BUD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock. On November 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BUD shares from 45 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BUD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.70.

BUD stock trade performance evaluation

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.93. With this latest performance, BUD shares dropped by -8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.68 for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.42, while it was recorded at 60.40 for the last single week of trading, and 56.78 for the last 200 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.45 and a Gross Margin at +51.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Total Capital for BUD is now 8.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.98. Additionally, BUD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] managed to generate an average of $34,084 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BUD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV go to 12.20%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,404 million, or 6.80% of BUD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BUD stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 25,302,353, which is approximately -0.147% of the company’s market cap and around 53.90% of the total institutional ownership; MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, holding 10,381,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $610.02 million in BUD stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $566.97 million in BUD stock with ownership of nearly 2.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

230 institutional holders increased their position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [NYSE:BUD] by around 3,564,278 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 13,027,410 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 75,374,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,965,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BUD stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 556,150 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 7,715,865 shares during the same period.