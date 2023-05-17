ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Stock trading around $22.75 per share: What’s Next?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] price surged by 4.50 percent to reach at $0.98. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that ZoomInfo Wins Seven TrustRadius Top Rated Awards, Including Intent Data, Sales Intelligence, and Conversation Intelligence.

Customer Ratings Recognize Value of ZoomInfo’s SalesOS and Chorus Platforms.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, has been recognized by TrustRadius with seven 2023 Top Rated Awards for customer satisfaction.

A sum of 9083646 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.53M shares. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $23.87 and dropped to a low of $21.58 until finishing in the latest session at $22.75.

The one-year ZI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.59. The average equity rating for ZI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $32.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $34 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2023, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $28, while Truist kept a Hold rating on ZI stock. On January 04, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ZI shares from 35 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ZI Stock Performance Analysis:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.30. With this latest performance, ZI shares gained by 1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.46 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.49, while it was recorded at 21.48 for the last single week of trading, and 32.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.68 and a Gross Margin at +80.86. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.76.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.84. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] managed to generate an average of $17,853 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ZI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 18.96%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,566 million, or 90.10% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 36,664,690, which is approximately -8.885% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 36,662,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $798.14 million in ZI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $664.15 million in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 1.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 50,120,639 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 60,287,337 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 237,126,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,534,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,345,079 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 9,278,342 shares during the same period.