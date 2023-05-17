X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] gain 77.24% so far this year. What now?

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XFOR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.79% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.79%. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 4:01 PM that X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Phase 3 Results Showing Mavorixafor Reduced the Rate, Severity, and Duration of Infections vs. Placebo in Participants Diagnosed with WHIM Syndrome.

~60% reduction in annualized infection rate seen in the mavorixafor arm vs. placebo (p<0.01). >75% reduction in the percentage of individuals experiencing severe infections (Grade 3 or higher) in the mavorixafor group vs. placebo group.

Over the last 12 months, XFOR stock rose by 46.67%. The one-year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.71. The average equity rating for XFOR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $218.03 million, with 145.97 million shares outstanding and 68.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, XFOR stock reached a trading volume of 17269712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XFOR shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XFOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on XFOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

XFOR Stock Performance Analysis:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.79. With this latest performance, XFOR shares gained by 49.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XFOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.57 for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1665, while it was recorded at 1.5700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2619 for the last 200 days.

Insight into X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $94 million, or 35.00% of XFOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XFOR stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 12,202,510, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 11,736,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.84 million in XFOR stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $8.84 million in XFOR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XFOR] by around 8,941,932 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 8,127,546 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 44,764,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,834,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XFOR stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,154,258 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 5,617,008 shares during the same period.