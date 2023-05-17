William Blair lifts CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] traded at a low on 05/16/23, posting a -7.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.60. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:04 PM that CymaBay Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Harish Shantharam, proven leader in building financial organizations to prepare for successful commercialization, appointed as Chief Financial Officer.

Results from ENHANCE phase 3 global study of seladelpar in patients with PBC published in Hepatology.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3715908 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stands at 5.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.32%.

The market cap for CBAY stock reached $938.02 million, with 87.81 million shares outstanding and 80.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, CBAY reached a trading volume of 3715908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBAY shares is $13.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2023, representing the official price target for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on CBAY stock. On August 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CBAY shares from 9 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.53 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

How has CBAY stock performed recently?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.96. With this latest performance, CBAY shares dropped by -3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 170.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 433.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.83 for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.50, while it was recorded at 10.23 for the last single week of trading, and 6.03 for the last 200 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.60.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

Insider trade positions for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]

There are presently around $940 million, or 76.30% of CBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAY stocks are: AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,300,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 7,496,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.96 million in CBAY stocks shares; and OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP, currently with $47.54 million in CBAY stock with ownership of nearly 145.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAY] by around 41,407,988 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 18,303,638 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 30,648,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,359,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAY stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,504,509 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,676,247 shares during the same period.