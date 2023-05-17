why Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $57.89

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] traded at a low on 05/16/23, posting a -0.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $49.20. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM that Tyson Foods Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3966880 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tyson Foods Inc. stands at 2.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.44%.

The market cap for TSN stock reached $17.67 billion, with 354.00 million shares outstanding and 283.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, TSN reached a trading volume of 3966880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $57.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $91 to $66, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on TSN stock. On November 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TSN shares from 89 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

How has TSN stock performed recently?

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, TSN shares dropped by -19.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.47 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.12, while it was recorded at 48.83 for the last single week of trading, and 65.46 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.98 and a Gross Margin at +12.13. Tyson Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.08.

Return on Total Capital for TSN is now 15.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.75. Additionally, TSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] managed to generate an average of $22,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]

There are presently around $11,513 million, or 86.30% of TSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,062,409, which is approximately -1.709% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,650,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in TSN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $677.7 million in TSN stock with ownership of nearly -5.957% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyson Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 423 institutional holders increased their position in Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN] by around 30,491,010 shares. Additionally, 443 investors decreased positions by around 33,209,448 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 169,016,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,717,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSN stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,911,311 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 3,459,561 shares during the same period.