why Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.17

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NYSE: NOG] loss -5.44% or -1.74 points to close at $30.22 with a heavy trading volume of 7104750 shares. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 9:57 PM that NOG Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (the “Company” or “NOG”) announced today that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,650,000 shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $199.5 million (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 997,500 shares from the Company. The Offering is expected to close on May 18, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering (i) to fund the cash purchase price of the Company’s recently announced pending acquisition of certain oil and gas properties, interests and related assets located in the Delaware Basin (the “Forge Acquisition”) and (ii) for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. Pending the use of proceeds to fund the cash purchase price of the Forge Acquisition, the Company may temporarily apply such portion of the net proceeds from the Offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. The consummation of the Offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the Forge Acquisition and the consummation of the Offering is not a condition to the completion of the Forge Acquisition. If the Forge Acquisition is not consummated, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding indebtedness.

It opened the trading session at $30.99, the shares rose to $31.20 and dropped to $30.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NOG points out that the company has recorded -19.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, NOG reached to a volume of 7104750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOG shares is $47.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $34, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on NOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for NOG stock

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, NOG shares dropped by -11.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.32 for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.26, while it was recorded at 31.25 for the last single week of trading, and 31.84 for the last 200 days.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +64.47 and a Gross Margin at +66.25. Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.94.

Return on Total Capital for NOG is now 77.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 161.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.68. Additionally, NOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] managed to generate an average of $23,431,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. go to 11.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]

There are presently around $2,688 million, or 81.50% of NOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,915,028, which is approximately 137.667% of the company’s market cap and around 12.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,803,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.45 million in NOG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $173.78 million in NOG stock with ownership of nearly 40.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NYSE:NOG] by around 17,590,246 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 8,528,715 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 58,000,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,119,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOG stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,648,111 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 3,792,346 shares during the same period.