why Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.88

Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE: JOBY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.61% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.91%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:22 PM that Joby Aviation Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today issued its First Quarter 2023 Shareholder Letter detailing the company’s operating and financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023. The company will host a live audio webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today.

Over the last 12 months, JOBY stock dropped by -8.44%. The one-year Joby Aviation Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.07. The average equity rating for JOBY stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.13 billion, with 605.18 million shares outstanding and 360.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, JOBY stock reached a trading volume of 4044033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $6.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Joby Aviation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on JOBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

JOBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.91. With this latest performance, JOBY shares gained by 22.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.55 for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.13, while it was recorded at 4.73 for the last single week of trading, and 4.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Joby Aviation Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for JOBY is now -31.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.35. Additionally, JOBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] managed to generate an average of -$181,465 per employee.Joby Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.40 and a Current Ratio set at 33.40.

JOBY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Joby Aviation Inc. go to -11.81%.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $959 million, or 28.40% of JOBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with ownership of 40,955,596, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 41.74% of the total institutional ownership; INTEL CORP, holding 40,440,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.56 million in JOBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $136.02 million in JOBY stock with ownership of nearly 13.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Joby Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE:JOBY] by around 9,439,759 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 7,332,275 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 178,607,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,379,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOBY stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 889,604 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,041,668 shares during the same period.