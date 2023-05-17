why BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.88

BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOL] closed the trading session at $0.17 on 05/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1451, while the highest price level was $0.215. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:21 PM that BIOLASE MAINTAINS MOMENTUM AND REPORTS NINTH CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH; REITERATES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE OF AT LEAST 25% REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY FOR FULL YEAR 2023.

Educational and Training Programs Introducing Broader Community of Dentists to Experience Industry-Leading Dental Lasers for the First Time.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -73.15 percent and weekly performance of -12.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -89.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -65.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, BIOL reached to a volume of 6092149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIOL shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for BIOLASE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2017, representing the official price target for BIOLASE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while WallachBeth kept a Hold rating on BIOL stock. On November 12, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for BIOL shares from 3.50 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIOLASE Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

BIOL stock trade performance evaluation

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.75. With this latest performance, BIOL shares dropped by -30.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.46 for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2932, while it was recorded at 0.2103 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4841 for the last 200 days.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.28 and a Gross Margin at +32.83. BIOLASE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.27.

BIOLASE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOLASE Inc. go to 20.00%.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 20.70% of BIOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIOL stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 8,913,571, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 2,723,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in BIOL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $30000.0 in BIOL stock with ownership of nearly 222.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIOLASE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOL] by around 11,809,928 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 216,689 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 256,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,283,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIOL stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,946,741 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 41,485 shares during the same period.