why agilon health inc. [AGL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.35

agilon health inc. [NYSE: AGL] closed the trading session at $23.01 on 05/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.52, while the highest price level was $23.78. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 2:15 AM that agilon health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering.

CD&R retains 26.6% ownership in agilon health and enters long-term lockup agreement.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL) (“agilon health”), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten secondary public offering of 86,884,353 shares of its common stock by the selling stockholders, at a public offering price of $21.50 per share. Certain selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,726,955 shares of agilon health’s common stock. This reflects an upsizing of the previously announced offering of 70,000,000 shares and 10,500,000 option shares granted to the underwriters. agilon health will not receive any proceeds from the secondary offering. The offering is expected to close on May 18, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.57 percent and weekly performance of -11.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, AGL reached to a volume of 29516518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about agilon health inc. [AGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $30.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for agilon health inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for agilon health inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AGL stock. On September 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AGL shares from 33 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for agilon health inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

AGL stock trade performance evaluation

agilon health inc. [AGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.53. With this latest performance, AGL shares dropped by -16.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.53 for agilon health inc. [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.58, while it was recorded at 24.23 for the last single week of trading, and 21.92 for the last 200 days.

agilon health inc. [AGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and agilon health inc. [AGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.36 and a Gross Margin at +3.64. agilon health inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Total Capital for AGL is now -10.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, agilon health inc. [AGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.48. Additionally, AGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, agilon health inc. [AGL] managed to generate an average of -$143,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.65.agilon health inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

agilon health inc. [AGL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,655 million, or 106.14% of AGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 194,611,308, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 54,656,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in AGL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.01 billion in AGL stock with ownership of nearly 11.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in agilon health inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in agilon health inc. [NYSE:AGL] by around 27,716,901 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 12,123,499 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 407,665,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 447,505,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGL stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,116,472 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,486,796 shares during the same period.