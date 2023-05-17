Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] traded at a high on 05/16/23, posting a 1.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $45.38. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Dell Technologies Storage Software Innovations Bolster Cyber Resilience and Advance IT Efficiency.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3909774 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dell Technologies Inc. stands at 2.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.29%.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The market cap for DELL stock reached $33.14 billion, with 716.00 million shares outstanding and 234.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 3909774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $47.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on DELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32.

How has DELL stock performed recently?

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.21 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.42, while it was recorded at 45.12 for the last single week of trading, and 40.80 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.53 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 20.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.19. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.01.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 0.71%.

Insider trade positions for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

There are presently around $8,411 million, or 82.40% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,788,352, which is approximately -3.816% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 18,472,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $829.99 million in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $747.18 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 2.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 31,172,122 shares. Additionally, 313 investors decreased positions by around 34,891,416 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 121,148,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,212,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,566,996 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 15,888,524 shares during the same period.