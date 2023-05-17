Wall Street Analyst Initiated StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. What else is Wall St. saying

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] loss -0.57% on the last trading session, reaching $14.02 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 8:02 AM that StoneCo Ltd. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 17, 2023.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (412) 317-6346 or (844) 204-8586 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 11 3181-8565. Callers from the UK can dial +44 20 3795-9972. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone’s investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

StoneCo Ltd. represents 312.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.43 billion with the latest information. STNE stock price has been found in the range of $13.83 to $14.251.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.71M shares, STNE reached a trading volume of 4799261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $17 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.50 to $11, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on STNE stock. On November 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for STNE shares from 10 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 17.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for STNE stock

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, STNE shares gained by 22.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.52 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.79, while it was recorded at 13.85 for the last single week of trading, and 10.28 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.11 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. StoneCo Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.86.

Return on Total Capital for STNE is now -4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.05. Additionally, STNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.79.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 33.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]

There are presently around $3,061 million, or 68.60% of STNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: MADRONE ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 25,339,276, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.56% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,908,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $308.91 million in STNE stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $172.35 million in STNE stock with ownership of nearly 1.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in StoneCo Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ:STNE] by around 25,036,852 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 23,938,430 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 168,149,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,124,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNE stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,564,559 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 8,889,918 shares during the same period.