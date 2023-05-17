Wall Street Analyst Initiated Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: HZNP] price plunged by -14.17 percent to reach at -$15.91. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 11:46 AM that Horizon Therapeutics plc Responds to U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Action to Block Acquisition by Amgen.

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today issued the following statement in response to the FTC’s complaint seeking to block Amgen’s proposed acquisition of the Company:.

“This acquisition has the potential to accelerate the availability of important rare disease medicines to more patients worldwide. The FTC’s complaint impacts patients and is rooted in a theory about potential future “bundled” contracts with payors and not competitive overlap concerns. Horizon does not and has no plans to bundle any of its rare disease medicines. It is imperative that we continue to advocate for access to innovative treatments for patients who may benefit, particularly in diseases with significant unmet needs, and the proposed transaction with Amgen is part of that mission. We firmly believe in the benefits of this acquisition and intend to work with the court on a schedule that would allow the transaction to close by mid-December.”.

A sum of 20954701 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.82M shares. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares reached a high of $97.00 and dropped to a low of $90.56 until finishing in the latest session at $96.34.

The one-year HZNP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.15. The average equity rating for HZNP stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HZNP shares is $117.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HZNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $139, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on HZNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for HZNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for HZNP in the course of the last twelve months was 20.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

HZNP Stock Performance Analysis:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.11. With this latest performance, HZNP shares dropped by -13.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.74 for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.81, while it was recorded at 108.00 for the last single week of trading, and 91.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.33 and a Gross Margin at +74.64. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.37.

Return on Total Capital for HZNP is now 9.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.93. Additionally, HZNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] managed to generate an average of $246,564 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

HZNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HZNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company go to 5.00%.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,079 million, or 95.80% of HZNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HZNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,553,233, which is approximately 1.493% of the company’s market cap and around 1.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,934,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in HZNP stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $785.75 million in HZNP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:HZNP] by around 37,759,209 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 48,062,815 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 101,960,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,782,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZNP stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,746,199 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 8,625,003 shares during the same period.