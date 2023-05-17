Wall Street Analyst Initiated Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APRN] gained 27.13% on the last trading session, reaching $0.58 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Blue Apron Announces Plans to Shift to an Asset-Light Model Through the Transfer of Operational Infrastructure to FreshRealm.

Blue Apron Continues to Drive its Core Direct-to-Consumer Business and Plans to Expand its Product Selection; Deal Expected to Create Efficiencies Towards Blue Apron’s Goal to Reach Profitability.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. represents 66.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.85 million with the latest information. APRN stock price has been found in the range of $0.49 to $0.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, APRN reached a trading volume of 9314236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRN shares is $3.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on APRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for APRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for APRN stock

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.90. With this latest performance, APRN shares dropped by -1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.31 for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6450, while it was recorded at 0.4820 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9905 for the last 200 days.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.71 and a Gross Margin at +28.80. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.93.

Return on Total Capital for APRN is now -91.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -192.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 177.52. Additionally, APRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] managed to generate an average of -$70,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,160.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.28.Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 13.80% of APRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRN stocks are: INNOVIS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,109,702, which is approximately 54.48% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 810,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in APRN stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $0.33 million in APRN stock with ownership of nearly 457.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN] by around 3,265,869 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,567,683 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 1,367,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,200,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 825,569 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,186,141 shares during the same period.