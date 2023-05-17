Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] slipped around -0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.07 at the close of the session, down -3.60%. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 6:14 PM that CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. COMMENTS ON FILING FROM LEGION PARTNERS.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the “Company”) today issued the following statement in response to a filing from Legion Partners Asset Management LLC (“Legion”).

The Clear Channel Board of Directors and management team always welcome constructive conversations with our shareholders, including Legion. The Board and management are taking meaningful action to enhance the Company’s strategic position and improve its capital structure, including through our ongoing review of alternatives for our European businesses and evaluating a range of other strategic opportunities to enhance value. Our Board remains focused on delivering profitable growth, strengthening our balance sheet, and further demonstrating the operating leverage of our model. The management team and Board are confident in Clear Channel’s strategic direction and will continue to act in the best interests of all shareholders to drive maximum value creation.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock is now 1.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.14 and lowest of $1.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.14, which means current price is +8.08% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 4212020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $1.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20.

How has CCO stock performed recently?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.73. With this latest performance, CCO shares dropped by -13.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.94 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1796, while it was recorded at 1.0720 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3977 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.68 and a Gross Margin at +36.34. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.89.

Return on Total Capital for CCO is now 7.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.66. Additionally, CCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 185.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 127.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] managed to generate an average of -$20,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

There are presently around $548 million, or 100.99% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 104,872,541, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 55,829,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.97 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $48.74 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 1.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 40,429,077 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 18,125,371 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 434,864,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 493,418,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,238,023 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,307,085 shares during the same period.