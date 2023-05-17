Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] slipped around -0.67 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.21 at the close of the session, down -6.16%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Kidney Biopsies Sub-study Data from the LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin) AURORA 2 Clinical Trial Presented at Congress of Clinical Rheumatology East Conference.

First study to assess histologic changes in the kidneys of patients with lupus nephritis treated with LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin).

Treatment was not associated with chronic injury, with the average chronicity index remaining stable in both treatment arms from baseline to follow-up.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 136.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AUPH Stock saw the intraday high of $10.68 and lowest of $10.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.41, which means current price is +92.28% above from all time high which was touched on 05/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, AUPH reached a trading volume of 3777676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $34 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $31, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on AUPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

How has AUPH stock performed recently?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.84. With this latest performance, AUPH shares dropped by -5.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.49 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.48, while it was recorded at 10.81 for the last single week of trading, and 7.95 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Insider trade positions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]

There are presently around $542 million, or 40.50% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,903,715, which is approximately -3.265% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4,172,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.39 million in AUPH stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $43.19 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 5,840,412 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 7,044,862 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 36,963,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,848,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,355,905 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,719,313 shares during the same period.