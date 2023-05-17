VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] gain 145.27% so far this year. What now?

VivoPower International PLC [NASDAQ: VVPR] price surged by 30.76 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM that VivoPower Announces Definitive Distribution Agreement to Distribute EV Fleet Charging Solutions.

Part of the Vital Group of companies, Vital EV is a specialist UK-headquartered company, offering a comprehensive range of electric vehicle charging solutions for fleet owners and is the official re-seller of Kempower charging stations and service solutions in the UK and across Africa. Kempower, headquartered in Finland, has the fastest EV fleet charging solutions on the market including for off-highway working environment applications.

A sum of 23743153 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 332.55K shares. VivoPower International PLC shares reached a high of $0.7414 and dropped to a low of $0.501 until finishing in the latest session at $0.60.

The average equity rating for VVPR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VivoPower International PLC is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.56. With this latest performance, VVPR shares gained by 43.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.03 for VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4272, while it was recorded at 0.5043 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5858 for the last 200 days.

VivoPower International PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.30% of VVPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVPR stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 43,254, which is approximately 167.611% of the company’s market cap and around 51.95% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 27,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in VVPR stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $12000.0 in VVPR stock with ownership of nearly -2.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VivoPower International PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in VivoPower International PLC [NASDAQ:VVPR] by around 70,446 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 2,058,053 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,981,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVPR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,355 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,052,424 shares during the same period.