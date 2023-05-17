UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] is -22.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.75 during the day while it closed the day at $2.64. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM that UP Fintech unveils TigerGPT, the industry’s first AI investment assistant.

TigerGPT is currently the industry’s first AI investment assistant and part of UP Fintech’s broad layout of internet services.

Now in user testing, TigerGPT aims to offer timely market and stock data, conduct investor education, and deliver deep analysis from various sources in seconds, empowering users to make efficient and informed investment decisions.

UP Fintech Holding Limited stock has also loss -8.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TIGR stock has declined by -31.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.86% and lost -22.58% year-on date.

The market cap for TIGR stock reached $427.36 million, with 153.58 million shares outstanding and 90.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 869.67K shares, TIGR reached a trading volume of 4903152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $5.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for UP Fintech Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21.10, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on TIGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

TIGR stock trade performance evaluation

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.65. With this latest performance, TIGR shares dropped by -19.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.06 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.09, while it was recorded at 2.80 for the last single week of trading, and 3.77 for the last 200 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.76 and a Gross Margin at +83.57. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.06.

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17 million, or 5.00% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,023,228, which is approximately 1.961% of the company’s market cap and around 22.99% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,148,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.27 million in TIGR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.16 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly 1.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 1,221,263 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,030,492 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,877,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,129,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,895 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 488,276 shares during the same period.