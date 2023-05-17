Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] Is Currently -0.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE: UNVR] slipped around -0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $35.40 at the close of the session, down -0.25%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Univar Solutions’ Annual “Innovation Day” to Highlight Technical Expertise, Global Solutions Centers, and the Future of Ingredient Formulation.

New and reimagined products and smarter and more sustainable formulations showcase Univar Solutions’ technical expertise, commitment to innovation.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

– Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) (“Univar Solutions” or “the Company”), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals announces its annual industry-wide virtual “Innovation Day” on June 7, 2023. The day-long global event, from the Company’s flagship solution centers in Houston, Essen, Sao Paulo, Chicago, and Mexico City will feature technical, regulatory, and trend experts demonstrating how they develop real-world solutions for customers’ and suppliers’ challenges across life sciences and industrial markets.

Univar Solutions Inc. stock is now 11.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UNVR Stock saw the intraday high of $35.44 and lowest of $35.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.63, which means current price is +16.75% above from all time high which was touched on 05/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, UNVR reached a trading volume of 6053174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNVR shares is $37.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Univar Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Univar Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on UNVR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Univar Solutions Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNVR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has UNVR stock performed recently?

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, UNVR shares dropped by -0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.23 for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.91, while it was recorded at 35.47 for the last single week of trading, and 30.59 for the last 200 days.

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +22.58. Univar Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.75.

Return on Total Capital for UNVR is now 16.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.18. Additionally, UNVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] managed to generate an average of $56,216 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.65.Univar Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNVR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Univar Solutions Inc. go to 3.41%.

Insider trade positions for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]

There are presently around $5,126 million, or 99.90% of UNVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNVR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,762,840, which is approximately 3.399% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,457,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $548.57 million in UNVR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $527.08 million in UNVR stock with ownership of nearly -3.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Univar Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE:UNVR] by around 34,563,648 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 46,195,762 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 63,689,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,449,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNVR stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,593,918 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 20,650,817 shares during the same period.