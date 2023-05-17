United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain 20.29% so far this year. What now?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $46.17 during the day while it closed the day at $45.35. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 11:41 AM that Azul Airlines and United Airlines Expand Codeshare Arrangements to Include Six New U.S. Destinations.

Customers can now make easy one-stop connections to Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Francisco, Washington and Los Angeles with a single ticket.

Azul Brazilian Airlines and United Airlines, announced an expansion to their codeshare agreement, making it easier for customers to travel to more cities in the United States. Travelers will be able to connect between Azul and United at Fort Lauderdale and Orlando to six new U.S. destinations: Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Francisco, Washington and Los Angeles.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -2.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UAL stock has declined by -9.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.43% and gained 20.29% year-on date.

The market cap for UAL stock reached $14.87 billion, with 327.40 million shares outstanding and 325.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.65M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 5615455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $62.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2023, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Redburn analysts kept a Neutral rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 52.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

UAL stock trade performance evaluation

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 7.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.23 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.48, while it was recorded at 45.25 for the last single week of trading, and 42.59 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.51 and a Gross Margin at +8.92. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.64.

Return on Total Capital for UAL is now 5.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 540.89. Additionally, UAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 488.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] managed to generate an average of $7,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. go to 59.44%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,222 million, or 60.70% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,945,746, which is approximately 2.125% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 23,905,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in UAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $923.76 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 69.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 45,140,595 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 28,113,825 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 152,899,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,153,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,966,915 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,599,238 shares during the same period.