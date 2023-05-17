Under Armour Inc. [UA] is -23.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.95% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.98%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 6:55 AM that UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2023 RESULTS; PROVIDES INITIAL FISCAL 2024 OUTLOOK.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

“I’m honored to lead this iconic brand, and I’m pleased that Under Armour delivered fiscal 2023 revenue and earnings results that were in line with our previous outlook,” said Under Armour President and CEO Stephanie Linnartz. “Fiscal 2024 will be a year of building for the brand. I am prioritizing significantly amplifying global brand heat; delivering elevated design and products, with a focus on Sportstyle, footwear, and women; and positioning us to drive better sales growth in the United States.”.

Over the last 12 months, UA stock dropped by -32.94%. The average equity rating for UA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.15 billion, with 220.43 million shares outstanding and 182.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, UA stock reached a trading volume of 4769018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65.

UA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.98. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -16.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.87 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.88, while it was recorded at 7.00 for the last single week of trading, and 8.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.81 and a Gross Margin at +44.88. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.85.

UA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Under Armour Inc. [UA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,024 million, or 67.75% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,759,581, which is approximately -5.176% of the company’s market cap and around 16.76% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,442,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.42 million in UA stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $56.3 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly -3.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 30,481,572 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 29,956,606 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 84,251,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,690,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,867,047 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 5,027,581 shares during the same period.