UBS slashes price target on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] – find out why.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [NYSE: HMY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.14%. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 2:50 PM that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited to present at the dbVIC – Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 17 May 2023.

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend interactive, real-time virtual event.

Over the last 12 months, HMY stock rose by 43.30%. The one-year Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -92.72. The average equity rating for HMY stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.18 billion, with 616.53 million shares outstanding and 434.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, HMY stock reached a trading volume of 4812552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMY shares is $2.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMY stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

HMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, HMY shares gained by 13.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.72 for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.31, while it was recorded at 5.09 for the last single week of trading, and 3.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.23 and a Gross Margin at +11.05. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.50.

Return on Total Capital for HMY is now 23.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.67. Additionally, HMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] managed to generate an average of -$22,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

HMY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited go to 0.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $955 million, or 36.00% of HMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 58,627,033, which is approximately 0.288% of the company’s market cap and around 15.10% of the total institutional ownership; EXOR CAPITAL LLP, holding 29,744,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.18 million in HMY stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $89.92 million in HMY stock with ownership of nearly 1.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [NYSE:HMY] by around 17,590,266 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 11,263,309 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 156,591,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,445,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HMY stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,255,700 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,277,559 shares during the same period.