Truist lifts Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE: VEEV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.34%. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 7:03 AM that Biopharmas Boost Marketing Effectiveness by 23% by Synchronizing Digital Media with Field Engagement.

New Veeva trends report shows significant opportunity to improve impact as only 27% of HCPs receive both advertising and field communications within three months.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today released the latest Veeva 2023 Trends in HCP Omnichannel Engagement Report. Findings show synchronizing digital marketing with biopharma field engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs) increases marketing effectiveness by 23%. The report uncovers there is a large opportunity to improve impact as only 27% of HCPs engaged with the field also see digital advertising within a three-month timeframe.

Over the last 12 months, VEEV stock dropped by -2.99%. The one-year Veeva Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.71. The average equity rating for VEEV stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.64 billion, with 156.67 million shares outstanding and 139.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 910.29K shares, VEEV stock reached a trading volume of 4798071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEEV shares is $208.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Veeva Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Veeva Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $205, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on VEEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veeva Systems Inc. is set at 4.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEEV in the course of the last twelve months was 34.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

VEEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.34. With this latest performance, VEEV shares dropped by -6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.75 for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 177.03, while it was recorded at 174.11 for the last single week of trading, and 177.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Veeva Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.30 and a Gross Margin at +71.05. Veeva Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.63.

Return on Total Capital for VEEV is now 13.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.64. Additionally, VEEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Veeva Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

VEEV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veeva Systems Inc. go to 12.65%.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,855 million, or 93.10% of VEEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,671,308, which is approximately 1.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 10,262,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in VEEV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.5 billion in VEEV stock with ownership of nearly -2.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

453 institutional holders increased their position in Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE:VEEV] by around 11,542,799 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 8,258,713 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 109,653,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,454,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEEV stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,676,573 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 849,665 shares during the same period.