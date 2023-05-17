The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS] Stock trading around $1.49 per share: What’s Next?

The Singing Machine Company Inc. [NASDAQ: MICS] jumped around 0.44 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.49 at the close of the session, up 41.90%. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Singing Machine Announces Termination of its At-the-Market Equity Program.

Through the utilization of the ATM, the Company sold approximately 1,067,000 shares of common stock and raised approximately $1.74 million in gross proceeds, or approximately $1.64 per share.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. stock is now -66.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MICS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.50 and lowest of $1.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.10, which means current price is +56.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 212.26K shares, MICS reached a trading volume of 39564029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Singing Machine Company Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MICS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

How has MICS stock performed recently?

The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.96. With this latest performance, MICS shares dropped by -12.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MICS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.10 for The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7013, while it was recorded at 1.1677 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6419 for the last 200 days.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.15 and a Gross Margin at +22.24. The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.49.

Return on Total Capital for MICS is now 0.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.02. Additionally, MICS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS] managed to generate an average of $7,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.39.The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.20% of MICS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MICS stocks are: PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 109,696, which is approximately -19.772% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; QUINN OPPORTUNITY PARTNERS LLC, holding 11,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12000.0 in MICS stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $8000.0 in MICS stock with ownership of nearly -9.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Singing Machine Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in The Singing Machine Company Inc. [NASDAQ:MICS] by around 1,121 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 28,967 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 106,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MICS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 100 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2 shares during the same period.