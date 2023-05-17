The Kroger Co. [KR] Is Currently -0.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] loss -0.29% on the last trading session, reaching $48.93 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 9:03 AM that Home Chef Celebrates 10th Birthday with All-Time ‘Greatest Hits’ Menu, Free Gifts, and New Survey Around Eating and Cooking Across the U.S.

Survey polled 2,000 people across the U.S. and found one in five U.S. adults would rather shave their heads if it meant never having to go grocery shopping again.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Home Chef, the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence, has been delivering simple, delicious meals to home cooks across the country for a decade. In the last 10 years, Home Chef has had more than 350 million meals served to 48 states, over 12,000 recipes tested and tasted in its test kitchen and over 4,500 of those recipes made the menu. Home Chef has launched more than 500 products across the Kroger Family of Companies and opened four production and distribution facilities nationwide.

The Kroger Co. represents 715.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.09 billion with the latest information. KR stock price has been found in the range of $48.69 to $49.4988.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.66M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 4494915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $52.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2023, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $46, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on KR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 47.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for KR stock

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.90 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.27, while it was recorded at 49.09 for the last single week of trading, and 46.64 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.06 and a Gross Margin at +19.43. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.50.

Return on Total Capital for KR is now 15.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 203.83. Additionally, KR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 73.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.85.The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Kroger Co. [KR]

There are presently around $27,891 million, or 81.30% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,675,649, which is approximately 0.302% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,391,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.11 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.45 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 572 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 49,535,805 shares. Additionally, 458 investors decreased positions by around 44,156,798 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 474,699,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 568,391,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,218,791 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 10,526,619 shares during the same period.