Teck Resources Limited [TECK] moved down -3.68: Why It’s Important

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] price plunged by -3.68 percent to reach at -$1.65. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Teck Completes Plan of Arrangement Introducing a Sunset for Dual Class Share Structure.

As explained more fully in Teck’s management proxy circular dated March 23, 2023, each Class A common share was acquired by Teck in exchange for one new Class A common share and 0.67 of a Class B subordinate voting share. The terms of the new Class A common shares are identical to the terms of the current Class A common shares, but provide that, on the sixth anniversary of the effective date of the Dual Class Amendment, being May 12, 2029, all new Class A common shares will automatically be exchanged for Class B subordinate voting shares, which will be renamed “common shares”.

A sum of 3694401 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.62M shares. Teck Resources Limited shares reached a high of $45.10 and dropped to a low of $43.07 until finishing in the latest session at $43.22.

The one-year TECK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.7. The average equity rating for TECK stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $69.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECK in the course of the last twelve months was 21.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TECK Stock Performance Analysis:

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.45. With this latest performance, TECK shares dropped by -11.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.17 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.30, while it was recorded at 43.88 for the last single week of trading, and 37.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teck Resources Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.81 and a Gross Margin at +48.18. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.61.

Return on Total Capital for TECK is now 21.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.32. Additionally, TECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] managed to generate an average of $337,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TECK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to -8.18%.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,587 million, or 73.50% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 27,691,040, which is approximately 2.278% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 20,313,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $911.45 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $692.75 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly 0.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 32,819,890 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 28,966,907 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 241,023,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,810,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,969,283 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,312,313 shares during the same period.