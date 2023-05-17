Stifel slashes price target on Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] – find out why.

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] gained 0.09% or 0.07 points to close at $77.80 with a heavy trading volume of 4389268 shares. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Mondelēz International Advances Its “Snacking Made Right” ESG Goals.

Confirms progress in mission to lead the future of more sustainable snacking.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Reaffirms accelerated focus to provide transparent and measurable information for stakeholders on goals, policies, initiatives and programs through credible reporting.

It opened the trading session at $77.60, the shares rose to $78.01 and dropped to $76.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDLZ points out that the company has recorded 20.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -42.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.02M shares, MDLZ reached to a volume of 4389268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $80.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on MDLZ stock. On December 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MDLZ shares from 70 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 116.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for MDLZ stock

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.41 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.32, while it was recorded at 77.93 for the last single week of trading, and 65.54 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.63.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.84. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $29,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 8.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

There are presently around $86,352 million, or 80.10% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 123,896,566, which is approximately 1.082% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 98,553,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.66 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.6 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly -3.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 889 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 86,289,363 shares. Additionally, 794 investors decreased positions by around 39,383,967 shares, while 317 investors held positions by with 985,249,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,110,922,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,074,418 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,067,313 shares during the same period.