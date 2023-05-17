Stellantis N.V. [STLA] is 11.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] closed the trading session at $15.84 on 05/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.8233, while the highest price level was $15.965. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 9:55 AM that Stellantis to Acquire Equal Stake With Faurecia and Michelin in Symbio, a Leader in Zero-emission Hydrogen Mobility.

Faurecia, a company of the FORVIA group, Michelin and Stellantis announce today the signing of a binding agreement for Stellantis to acquire 33.3% stake in Symbio, a leader in zero-emission hydrogen mobility. Faurecia and Michelin will remain shareholders with 33.3% holding each.

The announcement is a significant step in the decarbonization of the mobility industry and illustrates Symbio’s technological excellence in hydrogen fuel cell innovations. The addition of Stellantis as a shareholder will boost Symbio’s development across Europe and in the U.S.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.55 percent and weekly performance of -2.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.53M shares, STLA reached to a volume of 5161343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stellantis N.V. [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $21.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69.

STLA stock trade performance evaluation

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, STLA shares dropped by -15.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.48 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.29, while it was recorded at 16.16 for the last single week of trading, and 15.25 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Stellantis N.V. [STLA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 3.59%.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,318 million, or 49.36% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192,703,907, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.11% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 97,980,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in STLA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.24 billion in STLA stock with ownership of nearly 4.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stellantis N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 128,628,268 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 68,930,631 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 815,979,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,013,538,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,504,393 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,753,521 shares during the same period.