Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] stock Resumed by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $19

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] price plunged by -2.78 percent to reach at -$0.46. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2023.

– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.16 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.49 per Diluted Share –.

A sum of 4154260 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.07M shares. Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $16.50 and dropped to a low of $16.08 until finishing in the latest session at $16.09.

The one-year STWD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.16. The average equity rating for STWD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $21.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on STWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

STWD Stock Performance Analysis:

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, STWD shares dropped by -8.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.56 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.34, while it was recorded at 16.30 for the last single week of trading, and 19.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Starwood Property Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.39 and a Gross Margin at +83.78. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.01.

Return on Total Capital for STWD is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.93. Additionally, STWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 267.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] managed to generate an average of $2,946,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

STWD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,629 million, or 46.70% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,655,633, which is approximately 75.347% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,170,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $482.76 million in STWD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $142.07 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly 83.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 34,904,920 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 14,041,714 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 109,902,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,849,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,765,859 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 7,125,250 shares during the same period.