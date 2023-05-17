Sovos Brands Inc. [SOVO] Stock trading around $17.50 per share: What’s Next?

Sovos Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: SOVO] closed the trading session at $17.50 on 05/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.26, while the highest price level was $17.76. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Sovos Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering.

In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.78 percent and weekly performance of -3.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 422.58K shares, SOVO reached to a volume of 4562728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sovos Brands Inc. [SOVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOVO shares is $21.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Sovos Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $17 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Sovos Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on SOVO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sovos Brands Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for SOVO in the course of the last twelve months was 42.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

SOVO stock trade performance evaluation

Sovos Brands Inc. [SOVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.42. With this latest performance, SOVO shares gained by 1.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.35 for Sovos Brands Inc. [SOVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.62, while it was recorded at 18.42 for the last single week of trading, and 14.72 for the last 200 days.

Sovos Brands Inc. [SOVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sovos Brands Inc. [SOVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.23 and a Gross Margin at +24.81. Sovos Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.09.

Return on Total Capital for SOVO is now 10.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sovos Brands Inc. [SOVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.00. Additionally, SOVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sovos Brands Inc. [SOVO] managed to generate an average of -$77,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Sovos Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sovos Brands Inc. [SOVO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sovos Brands Inc. go to 16.60%.

Sovos Brands Inc. [SOVO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,758 million, or 92.40% of SOVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOVO stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 53,762,154, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,209,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.68 million in SOVO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $99.82 million in SOVO stock with ownership of nearly 1.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sovos Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Sovos Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:SOVO] by around 5,249,089 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 4,252,596 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 84,858,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,360,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOVO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,547,570 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,535,241 shares during the same period.