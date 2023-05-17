Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] moved down -11.67: Why It’s Important

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] slipped around -0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.12 at the close of the session, down -11.67%. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Siyata Mobile Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results.

Q4 Revenue of $2.1M million, up 9% year-over-year.

Q1 2023 results to be reported after the Nasdaq close on May 24.

Siyata Mobile Inc. stock is now -24.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SYTA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1424 and lowest of $0.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.62, which means current price is +13.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, SYTA reached a trading volume of 4462098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has SYTA stock performed recently?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, SYTA shares dropped by -5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.53 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1487, while it was recorded at 0.1268 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2670 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -195.90 and a Gross Margin at +11.40. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.11.

Return on Total Capital for SYTA is now -83.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -176.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.58. Additionally, SYTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] managed to generate an average of -$875,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.20% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,800,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.25% of the total institutional ownership; CONCORD WEALTH PARTNERS, holding 992,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in SYTA stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $85000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Siyata Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 3,183,142 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 122,461 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 661,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,967,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,889,142 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 35,314 shares during the same period.