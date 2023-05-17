Seagen Inc. [SGEN] gain 46.01% so far this year. What now?

Seagen Inc. [NASDAQ: SGEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.18%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Seagen Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

-Total Revenues of $520 Million in 1Q23, Including Net Product Sales of $469 Million-.

-PADCEV® Granted FDA Accelerated Approval in Combination with KEYTRUDA® as First-Line Treatment for Cisplatin-Ineligible Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer-.

Over the last 12 months, SGEN stock rose by 38.35%. The one-year Seagen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.72. The average equity rating for SGEN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.27 billion, with 186.89 million shares outstanding and 183.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, SGEN stock reached a trading volume of 7195169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Seagen Inc. [SGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGEN shares is $222.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Seagen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $140 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Seagen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $162 to $141, while SVB Securities kept a Market Perform rating on SGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagen Inc. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.93.

SGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Seagen Inc. [SGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.18. With this latest performance, SGEN shares dropped by -8.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.19 for Seagen Inc. [SGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 199.19, while it was recorded at 197.14 for the last single week of trading, and 156.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seagen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagen Inc. [SGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.24 and a Gross Margin at +79.10. Seagen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.10.

Return on Total Capital for SGEN is now -20.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seagen Inc. [SGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.07. Additionally, SGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seagen Inc. [SGEN] managed to generate an average of -$187,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Seagen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Seagen Inc. [SGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,968 million, or 89.30% of SGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGEN stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 46,913,769, which is approximately 0.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 14,846,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 billion in SGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.63 billion in SGEN stock with ownership of nearly 1.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seagen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in Seagen Inc. [NASDAQ:SGEN] by around 15,339,891 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 16,444,089 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 133,428,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,212,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGEN stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,860,318 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,006,681 shares during the same period.