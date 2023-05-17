Roku Inc. [ROKU] Revenue clocked in at $3.13 billion, up 28.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] closed the trading session at $52.23 on 05/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $52.10, while the highest price level was $53.5897. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Roku’s Outgoing Chief Financial Officer to Present at Needham Technology & Media Conference.

Today, Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced that outgoing Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden will present at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 18, 2023. Louden is scheduled to participate in a fireside conversation at 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A live webcast and replay will be available on Roku’s Investor Relations site at https://www.roku.com/investor.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.33 percent and weekly performance of -5.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.88M shares, ROKU reached to a volume of 5135679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $66.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt dropped their target price from $64 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $53, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Sell rating on ROKU stock. On April 27, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ROKU shares from 85 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.94.

ROKU stock trade performance evaluation

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.76. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -18.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.07 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.21, while it was recorded at 54.55 for the last single week of trading, and 59.35 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,471 million, or 77.80% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,483,431, which is approximately 3.041% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,180,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $603.96 million in ROKU stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $407.68 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly -3.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

287 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 13,767,444 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 10,746,199 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 76,754,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,268,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,711,148 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,093,354 shares during the same period.