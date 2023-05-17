RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] – find out why.

BELLUS Health Inc. [NASDAQ: BLU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.21% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.41%. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 5:01 PM that BELLUS Health Inc. Calls Special Shareholders’ Meeting in Connection with GSK Acquisition.

Special Meeting to be held on June 16, 2023.

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq: BLU; TSX: BLU.TO) (“BELLUS” or the “Company”) today announced that the Superior Court of Québec has issued an interim order authorizing, among other things, the holding of a special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of shareholders of BELLUS (“Shareholders”) on June 16, 2023. At the Special Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider and, if deemed advisable, to adopt a special resolution (the “Arrangement Resolution”) approving the previously-announced statutory plan of arrangement under section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Arrangement”) pursuant to which 14934792 Canada Inc. (the “Purchaser”), a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and a wholly-owned subsidiary of GSK plc (NYSE: GSK; LSE: GSK) (“GSK”), will acquire, for a purchase price of US$14.75 in cash per share, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of BELLUS (the “Shares”).

Over the last 12 months, BLU stock rose by 74.61%. The one-year BELLUS Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.91. The average equity rating for BLU stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.85 billion, with 126.22 million shares outstanding and 103.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, BLU stock reached a trading volume of 4081933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLU shares is $15.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for BELLUS Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for BELLUS Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BELLUS Health Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 115339.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64.

BLU Stock Performance Analysis:

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, BLU shares gained by 98.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.44 for BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.32, while it was recorded at 14.48 for the last single week of trading, and 9.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BELLUS Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -489837.50. BELLUS Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -475500.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.99.

BELLUS Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.40 and a Current Ratio set at 22.40.

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,666 million, or 90.41% of BLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLU stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 12,643,574, which is approximately 1.534% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 7,413,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.28 million in BLU stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA, currently with $102.33 million in BLU stock with ownership of nearly 5.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BELLUS Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in BELLUS Health Inc. [NASDAQ:BLU] by around 15,026,041 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 13,385,887 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 86,743,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,155,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLU stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,043,622 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 5,269,076 shares during the same period.