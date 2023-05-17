Phillips 66 [PSX] fell -11.71% so far this year. What now?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] slipped around -2.33 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $91.89 at the close of the session, down -2.47%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Phillips 66 Reports First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Reported first-quarter earnings of $2.0 billion or $4.20 per share.

Generated $1.2 billion of operating cash flow, $2.5 billion excluding working capital.

Phillips 66 stock is now -11.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PSX Stock saw the intraday high of $94.58 and lowest of $91.415 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 113.53, which means current price is +1.36% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, PSX reached a trading volume of 4389442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phillips 66 [PSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $123.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $121, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on PSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has PSX stock performed recently?

Phillips 66 [PSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22. With this latest performance, PSX shares dropped by -11.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.50 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.54, while it was recorded at 93.39 for the last single week of trading, and 98.03 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.92 and a Gross Margin at +7.51. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.47.

Return on Total Capital for PSX is now 22.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phillips 66 [PSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.77. Additionally, PSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phillips 66 [PSX] managed to generate an average of $847,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.58.Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Phillips 66 [PSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 30.30%.

Insider trade positions for Phillips 66 [PSX]

There are presently around $34,108 million, or 73.50% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,300,523, which is approximately -15.763% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,428,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.53 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.05 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly -0.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 702 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 49,969,944 shares. Additionally, 712 investors decreased positions by around 26,623,074 shares, while 286 investors held positions by with 285,413,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,006,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,628,628 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 2,418,536 shares during the same period.