PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] Is Currently -5.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PENN Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] price plunged by -5.50 percent to reach at -$1.35. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that PENN Entertainment Reports First Quarter Results.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (“PENN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PENN) today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A sum of 3734994 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.40M shares. PENN Entertainment Inc. shares reached a high of $24.43 and dropped to a low of $23.155 until finishing in the latest session at $23.18.

The one-year PENN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.29. The average equity rating for PENN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $37.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $39 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2023, representing the official price target for PENN Entertainment Inc. stock. On January 09, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PENN shares from 50 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PENN Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

PENN Stock Performance Analysis:

PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.10. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -18.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.50 for PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.20, while it was recorded at 24.60 for the last single week of trading, and 31.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PENN Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.41. PENN Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.47.

Return on Total Capital for PENN is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 358.81. Additionally, PENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 351.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] managed to generate an average of $10,153 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.PENN Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PENN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN Entertainment Inc. go to 8.79%.

PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,275 million, or 85.90% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,279,817, which is approximately -1.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,697,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $360.53 million in PENN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $353.98 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly -3.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PENN Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in PENN Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 11,255,630 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 13,519,335 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 108,724,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,499,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,473,048 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 4,072,590 shares during the same period.