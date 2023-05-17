Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] Stock trading around $13.47 per share: What’s Next?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.14%. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Over the last 12 months, PK stock dropped by -26.00%. The one-year Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.95. The average equity rating for PK stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.89 billion, with 220.00 million shares outstanding and 213.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, PK stock reached a trading volume of 4307083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $16.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PK stock. On August 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PK shares from 21 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.95.

PK Stock Performance Analysis:

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 12.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.24 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.26, while it was recorded at 13.42 for the last single week of trading, and 12.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.32 and a Gross Margin at +16.95. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.48.

Return on Total Capital for PK is now 3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.80. Additionally, PK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] managed to generate an average of $1,780,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,670 million, or 92.70% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,138,156, which is approximately 1.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,213,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $406.98 million in PK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $170.11 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly -1.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 19,293,316 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 25,089,760 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 153,813,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,197,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,283,507 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,310,319 shares during the same period.