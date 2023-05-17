OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] Stock trading around $0.55 per share: What’s Next?

OncoSec Medical Incorporated [NASDAQ: ONCS] loss -32.83% on the last trading session, reaching $0.55 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 1:29 PM that OncoSec Announces $1.33 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) (the “Company” or “OncoSec”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the patient’s immune system to target cancer cells and eradicate disease, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 1,408,384 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof), at a purchase price of $0.945 per share (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof), in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The Company has also agreed to issue in a concurrent private placement unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,408,384 shares of common stock. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.82 per share, are immediately exercisable upon issuance, and will expire five and one-half years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about May 18, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated represents 4.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.51 million with the latest information. ONCS stock price has been found in the range of $0.4735 to $1.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, ONCS reached a trading volume of 6302943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for OncoSec Medical Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $1, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on ONCS stock.

Trading performance analysis for ONCS stock

OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.82. With this latest performance, ONCS shares dropped by -47.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.62 for OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4700, while it was recorded at 0.7613 for the last single week of trading, and 5.6611 for the last 200 days.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ONCS is now -128.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -127.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -154.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.92. Additionally, ONCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] managed to generate an average of -$833,650 per employee.OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.40% of ONCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCS stocks are: FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC with ownership of 105,690, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.01% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47000.0 in ONCS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $21000.0 in ONCS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OncoSec Medical Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated [NASDAQ:ONCS] by around 182,506 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 82,843 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 5,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 180,582 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 80,856 shares during the same period.