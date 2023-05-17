Odeon lifts Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] gained 2.05% on the last trading session, reaching $90.95 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 6:15 PM that Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Company also declares preferred stock dividend.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable May 26, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2023. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995. Dividends declared by the company are eligible for direct reinvestment in the company’s common stock under its Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan. For additional Plan information, stockholders should contact Computershare Trust Company, N.A., at 1-888-985-2057 (inside the U.S. and Canada) or 1-781-575-2725 (outside the U.S. and Canada).

Capital One Financial Corporation represents 382.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.16 billion with the latest information. COF stock price has been found in the range of $90.87 to $94.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 8295400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $110.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $120 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Stephens analysts kept a Underweight rating on COF stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for COF shares from 160 to 119.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 120.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.34.

Trading performance analysis for COF stock

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.18. With this latest performance, COF shares dropped by -7.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.88, while it was recorded at 88.17 for the last single week of trading, and 101.10 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to -6.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

There are presently around $30,669 million, or 91.00% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 35,170,355, which is approximately -0.571% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,558,938 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 billion in COF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.2 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -12.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 486 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 33,561,647 shares. Additionally, 480 investors decreased positions by around 29,939,306 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 280,630,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 344,131,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,988,477 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 3,578,975 shares during the same period.