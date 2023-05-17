Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] gain 127.64% so far this year. What now?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: NVTS] gained 20.33% or 1.35 points to close at $7.99 with a heavy trading volume of 8481001 shares. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Navitas Semiconductor Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Navitas Semiconductor.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Doubling of revenue from prior year with expanding gross margins.

It opened the trading session at $6.85, the shares rose to $8.11 and dropped to $6.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVTS points out that the company has recorded 63.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -156.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, NVTS reached to a volume of 8481001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTS shares is $8.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on NVTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

Trading performance analysis for NVTS stock

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.04. With this latest performance, NVTS shares gained by 17.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.16 for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.50, while it was recorded at 6.71 for the last single week of trading, and 5.31 for the last 200 days.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -317.74 and a Gross Margin at +11.64. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +198.46.

Return on Total Capital for NVTS is now -51.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.72. Additionally, NVTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.35.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]

There are presently around $259 million, or 20.40% of NVTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVTS stocks are: CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with ownership of 9,616,879, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,369,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.02 million in NVTS stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $22.89 million in NVTS stock with ownership of nearly 1.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:NVTS] by around 9,045,778 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,127,637 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 26,879,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,052,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVTS stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,446,159 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 617,586 shares during the same period.