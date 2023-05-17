MoffettNathanson slashes price target on T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] – find out why.

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] traded at a low on 05/16/23, posting a -0.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $143.70. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 3:45 PM that One Team, Together: T-Mobile Employees Volunteer Over 16,000 Hours, Raise Nearly $2 Million, During Magenta Giving Month.

At the start of Magenta Giving Month in April, my colleague, Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile’s Consumer Group, asked a question: What kind of impact will T-Mobile employees make in a single month? We now have a definitive answer-A huge one!.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3657826 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of T-Mobile US Inc. stands at 1.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.48%.

The market cap for TMUS stock reached $170.73 billion, with 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 589.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 3657826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $179.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $153 to $167, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 50.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TMUS stock performed recently?

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.65 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.94, while it was recorded at 143.43 for the last single week of trading, and 144.11 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.61. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.25.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 7.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.49. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $36,479 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 65.36%.

Insider trade positions for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $83,860 million, or 42.60% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,068,313, which is approximately -0.345% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,982,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.07 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and OFI INVEST ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $5.95 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 592 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 79,805,667 shares. Additionally, 599 investors decreased positions by around 43,535,024 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 456,525,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 579,866,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,726,996 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 4,371,643 shares during the same period.