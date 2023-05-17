Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] moved down -0.64: Why It’s Important

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: MOBQ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.64% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -42.48%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Mobiquity Technologies’ AI Targeting Gains Traction with Political Advertisers as Election Season Kicks Off.

AI integration enhances Mobiquity’s advertising platform, enabling superior analysis of contextual and demographic data to better understand users’ interests and behaviors.

Over the last 12 months, MOBQ stock dropped by -81.63%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.68 million, with 9.25 million shares outstanding and 5.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, MOBQ stock reached a trading volume of 3789522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOBQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64.

MOBQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.48. With this latest performance, MOBQ shares dropped by -38.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOBQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.56 for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1868, while it was recorded at 0.1636 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8193 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -176.18 and a Gross Margin at +44.92. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -193.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -554.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -146.05.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.70% of MOBQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOBQ stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,121,820, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 32.10% of the total institutional ownership; WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC, holding 307,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48000.0 in MOBQ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12000.0 in MOBQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:MOBQ] by around 1,571,725 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 16,874 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 38,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,627,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOBQ stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,560,245 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 9 shares during the same period.