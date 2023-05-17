Missfresh Limited [MF] moved up 50.29: Why It’s Important

Missfresh Limited [NASDAQ: MF] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.04 during the day while it closed the day at $0.82. The company report on December 9, 2022 at 4:30 PM that Missfresh Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Stockholders’ Equity.

The Company believes it can satisfy an alternative requirement to the Stockholders’ Equity Rule; namely, the $50 million in total assets and $50 million in total revenue requirement. However, the Company does not at present satisfy the minimum $15 million market value of publicly held shares requirement as required under the total assets and total revenue requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market (the “Total Assets and Total Revenue Rule”). Accordingly, the Company intends to submit to the Staff, in a timely manner, a plan to regain compliance with the Total Assets and Total Revenue Rule or the Stockholders’ Equity Rule. If the Company’s plan is accepted, the Staff may grant an extension of up to 180 days from the date of the Staff’s determination letter, or June 5, 2023, to evidence compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Missfresh Limited stock has also gained 51.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MF stock has declined by -53.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.00% and lost -53.93% year-on date.

The market cap for MF stock reached $6.44 million, with 7.85 million shares outstanding and 6.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 98.07K shares, MF reached a trading volume of 6914929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Missfresh Limited [MF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MF shares is $126.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Missfresh Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Missfresh Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Missfresh Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.00.

MF stock trade performance evaluation

Missfresh Limited [MF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.85. With this latest performance, MF shares dropped by -26.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.59 for Missfresh Limited [MF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1100, while it was recorded at 0.5991 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0970 for the last 200 days.

Missfresh Limited [MF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Missfresh Limited [MF] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.55 and a Gross Margin at +11.80. Missfresh Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.95.

Additionally, MF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Missfresh Limited [MF] managed to generate an average of -$335,700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 68.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.47.

Missfresh Limited [MF]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Missfresh Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Missfresh Limited [NASDAQ:MF] by around 186,023 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 276,522 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 213,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MF stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,469 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 275,778 shares during the same period.