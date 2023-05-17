Medtronic plc [MDT] moved down -0.46: Why It’s Important

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] loss -0.46% or -0.41 points to close at $88.90 with a heavy trading volume of 3888832 shares. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Medtronic AccuRhythm AI technology receives 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Award as Best New Monitoring Solution.

AccuRhythm AI algorithms now cleared by FDA for the Reveal LINQ ICM; enhancements made to the AF algorithm for the LINQ II ICM.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced its AccuRhythm™ AI algorithm technology is the winner of the 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program as the “Best New Monitoring Solution.” AccuRhythm AI is an artificial intelligence algorithm that improves the accuracy of heart rhythm event data from the Medtronic LINQ II™ insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) so physicians can better care for people with abnormal heart rhythms. The Medtronic AI technology was a standout from a field of nearly 4,000 nominations globally.

It opened the trading session at $88.84, the shares rose to $89.405 and dropped to $88.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDT points out that the company has recorded 6.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -17.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.00M shares, MDT reached to a volume of 3888832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medtronic plc [MDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $90.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Medtronic plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $127 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Medtronic plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $102 to $89, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on MDT stock. On November 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MDT shares from 106 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 193.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for MDT stock

Medtronic plc [MDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, MDT shares gained by 8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.16 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.40, while it was recorded at 89.10 for the last single week of trading, and 83.89 for the last 200 days.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.53 and a Gross Margin at +62.88. Medtronic plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.91.

Return on Total Capital for MDT is now 7.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medtronic plc [MDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.54. Additionally, MDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medtronic plc [MDT] managed to generate an average of $53,053 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 1.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medtronic plc [MDT]

There are presently around $97,333 million, or 84.60% of MDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,632,563, which is approximately 0.404% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,686,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.51 billion in MDT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.36 billion in MDT stock with ownership of nearly -0.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medtronic plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,166 institutional holders increased their position in Medtronic plc [NYSE:MDT] by around 58,125,237 shares. Additionally, 794 investors decreased positions by around 51,782,095 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 979,925,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,089,833,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDT stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,171,464 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 7,167,825 shares during the same period.